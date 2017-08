These are the five best contracts in baseball

This fan would not be denied a Yasiel Puig autograph.

While driving around New York with his manager, Puig got a firsthand look at how determined fans can be to meet their favorite players.

This is how you get a @yasielpuig autograph in New York City. Run after the taxi for 3 blocks and then wait for your chance. Good Work kid 🙌🏾#Earned A post shared by Andy Mota (@agentmo1) on Aug 6, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

You have to applaud the determination from this guy. He ran three blocks to catch a player who was pulled from a game last year for not running hard enough after a hit.

The irony is at peak levels.