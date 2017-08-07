Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: Jay Cutler Got Mocked On Twitter And It Was Hilarious

Report: Dolphins, Jay Cutler Agree to 1-Year, $10 Million Deal
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

1. Jay Cutler is a bad NFL quarterback. I mean, there's literally a video titled, "Jay Cutler Interception Machine" on YouTube.

Thanks to Cutler's propensity for often throwing to the wrong team, Twitter had a grand old time after it was announced that the Dolphins were taking Cutler away from Fox (where he was supposed to be part of the network's No. 2 announcing crew) for a one-year, $10 million contract. This was some of the social media site's best work in a long time. Here are some highlights.

2. Charles Oakley on averaged 9.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for his career, but he is an absolute legend in New York. He added to his icon status today with this tweet.

3. Aaron Rodgers is midseason form.

4. Offshore gambling website, Bovada.lv, has updated its odds on some political prop bets, if you like to dabble in that sort of thing.

Will Donald Trump complete a full term as POTUS?
​Yes: +120
No: -150

5. Giancarlo Stanton doesn't just hit long home runs. He also delivers a classic move on his opponents.

Freddie didn't want to be my sparring partner so I gave him a titty twister instead😁

A post shared by Giancarlo Stanton (@giancarlo818) on

6. David Letterman took in yesterday's Cardinals-Reds game and was interviewed during the action. When asked if he loved baseball, Letterman said, "Who doesn't love baseball? For me, like today, if you're my age and have had heart surgery, you don't want too much excitement. So today has just been exactly where I need to be."

7. Mets radio play-by-play man, Howie Rose, went off on ESPN at the beginning of last night's game because the network controls everything regarding the Sunday night telecast.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Paul Heyman with the mother of all promos on Vincent Kennedy McMahon in 2001.

