1. Jay Cutler is a bad NFL quarterback. I mean, there's literally a video titled, "Jay Cutler Interception Machine" on YouTube.

Thanks to Cutler's propensity for often throwing to the wrong team, Twitter had a grand old time after it was announced that the Dolphins were taking Cutler away from Fox (where he was supposed to be part of the network's No. 2 announcing crew) for a one-year, $10 million contract. This was some of the social media site's best work in a long time. Here are some highlights.

BREAKING: Jay Cutler nabs one-year deal worth over $10 million from Miami Dolphins pic.twitter.com/EITHMATTEU — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 6, 2017

Patriots reaction to Jay Cutler signing with the Dolphins pic.twitter.com/KD7ZIaeE83 — Tom Brady's Ego (@TomBradysEgo) August 6, 2017

Jay Cutler signed a 1 year $10 million deal with the Dolphins. AFC East DBs be like.. pic.twitter.com/HAcCIt604p — Daily Snark (@DailySnark) August 6, 2017

When you see Jay Cutler's back in the league, but he's not in the NFC North anymore... 😔😔 pic.twitter.com/89Lw5owZhs — Mike Hopfinger (@Hopstradamus) August 6, 2017

Jay Cutler Last Game As A Bear. pic.twitter.com/9J0CVr7s4W — Crazy Highlights😨🔥 (@HighlightsCrazy) August 6, 2017

Jay Cutler was like... pic.twitter.com/ynmYwIzF4x — NFL MEMES (@NFLMemes4You) August 7, 2017

Jay Cutler: You get an interception. You get an interception. You get an interception. pic.twitter.com/YtFs8cFmdV — Sideline Sports (@SidelineSportsN) August 6, 2017

2. Charles Oakley on averaged 9.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for his career, but he is an absolute legend in New York. He added to his icon status today with this tweet.

I want to thank all my fans around world .The case is over now that was the hard part. The easy part is stayin away from the garden. OAK — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) August 6, 2017

3. Aaron Rodgers is midseason form.

Esse é o @AaronRodgers12 RIDÍCULO no Training Camp do @Packers do ano passado... 😱🎯🏈 #NFLBrasil #Packers #TrainingCamp #AaronRodgers #NFL #FutebolAmericano A post shared by NFL Brasil (@nflbrasil) on Aug 4, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

4. Offshore gambling website, Bovada.lv, has updated its odds on some political prop bets, if you like to dabble in that sort of thing.

Will Donald Trump complete a full term as POTUS?

​Yes: +120

No: -150

Speaking of betting, if you're into that sort of thing, you'll want to listen to the latest "Off The Board" podcast with gambling guru, Todd Fuhrman. Everything from do's and don'ts for for betting to thoughts on betting teasers and parlays is covered.

5. Giancarlo Stanton doesn't just hit long home runs. He also delivers a classic move on his opponents.

Freddie didn't want to be my sparring partner so I gave him a titty twister instead😁 A post shared by Giancarlo Stanton (@giancarlo818) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

6. David Letterman took in yesterday's Cardinals-Reds game and was interviewed during the action. When asked if he loved baseball, Letterman said, "Who doesn't love baseball? For me, like today, if you're my age and have had heart surgery, you don't want too much excitement. So today has just been exactly where I need to be."

7. Mets radio play-by-play man, Howie Rose, went off on ESPN at the beginning of last night's game because the network controls everything regarding the Sunday night telecast.

I don't think Howie Rose enjoys broadcasting Sunday Night Baseball pic.twitter.com/XnGFKTnVmH — MLB Insider Dinger (@atf13atf) August 7, 2017

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Paul Heyman with the mother of all promos on Vincent Kennedy McMahon in 2001.