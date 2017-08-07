Which Current Major Leaguers Have the Best Chance to Break Barry Bonds' Home Run Record?

Mike Trout is the best player in baseball but that doesn’t mean his teammates can’t mess with him a bit.

For Trout’s 26th birthday on Monday, the rest of his Angels teammates took him to the clubhouse showers and did the old deconstructed birthday cake celebration. There were eggs, slushies, baby powder and even some coffee creamer.

That looked pretty fun but Trout has definitely had better birthdays. On the days he turned 21, 22 and 24, he hit home runs—and that didn’t even leave him covered in some weird paste.