Extra Mustard

Mike Trout’s Teammates Celebrated His Birthday By Pouring a Whole Bunch of Crap on Him

1:01 | MLB
Which Current Major Leaguers Have the Best Chance to Break Barry Bonds' Home Run Record?
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Mike Trout is the best player in baseball but that doesn’t mean his teammates can’t mess with him a bit. 

For Trout’s 26th birthday on Monday, the rest of his Angels teammates took him to the clubhouse showers and did the old deconstructed birthday cake celebration. There were eggs, slushies, baby powder and even some coffee creamer. 

That looked pretty fun but Trout has definitely had better birthdays. On the days he turned 21, 22 and 24, he hit home runs—and that didn’t even leave him covered in some weird paste. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters