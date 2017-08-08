Extra Mustard

David Crosby Insults Wrestling Fans, Gets Lit Up By Two Superstars

1:27 | More Sports
Chris Jericho reveals how to become a WWE superstar
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

Here's a Twitter feud you never would've expected to read about: David Crosby vs. Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy.

It all started when the singer-songwriter was doing a Q&A. Crosby was asked if he did crossword puzzles. 

The founding member of Crosby, Stills and Nash responded that Words With Friends was more his thing, but he used the abbreviation when responding.

You'd think that would be the end of a totally innocent exchange, but then all hell broke loose.

Follow SI Wrestling on Facebook

Crosby's answer must have caused some confusion among his followers, who thought WWE referred to the wrestling company, which went from the WWF to the WWE in 2002, because he then sent out this highly insulting tweet.

The 75-year-old then had to deal with an onslaught of responses, not only from angry wrestling fans, but a couple of future WWE Hall of Famers.

Yes, David Crosby just ended up in a place where so many others have over the past year.

And that's what happens when you stereotype millions of people.

 

 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters