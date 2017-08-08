Chris Jericho reveals how to become a WWE superstar

Here's a Twitter feud you never would've expected to read about: David Crosby vs. Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy.

It all started when the singer-songwriter was doing a Q&A. Crosby was asked if he did crossword puzzles.

@thedavidcrosby Hey Cros do you do Crosword puzzles? — Terry Toll (@TerryToll) August 8, 2017

The founding member of Crosby, Stills and Nash responded that Words With Friends was more his thing, but he used the abbreviation when responding.

I do WWF https://t.co/2el9p1g7nL — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) August 8, 2017

You'd think that would be the end of a totally innocent exchange, but then all hell broke loose.

Crosby's answer must have caused some confusion among his followers, who thought WWE referred to the wrestling company, which went from the WWF to the WWE in 2002, because he then sent out this highly insulting tweet.

WWF to those of us who can read and write is

Words With Friends

Not wrestling — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) August 8, 2017

The 75-year-old then had to deal with an onslaught of responses, not only from angry wrestling fans, but a couple of future WWE Hall of Famers.

This tweet is 20+ years outdated, incorrect & OBSOLETE.



The WWF is not pro wrestling org, it's a conservation org.



I suggest you.... pic.twitter.com/Ibv4zeRc9s — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 8, 2017

WWF changed to WWE 16 years ago Dave. Now bring back @Neilyoung & make good music again instead of unfunny jokes!https://t.co/p6ZwXvIjHZ — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 8, 2017

Yes, David Crosby just ended up in a place where so many others have over the past year.

And that's what happens when you stereotype millions of people.