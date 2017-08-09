Extra Mustard

LeBron Takes On 'Maniac' While Shaq And John Cena sing 'Maneater' on 'Carpool Karaoke''

WWE star John Cena invites cancer patient into the ring for special moment
Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

The world needs a duet starring John Cena and Shaquille O'Neal and the world is going to get it.

In a teaser for Apple Music's new weekly, Carpool Karaoke: The Series, we see the WWE superstar and NBA Hall of Famer team up to belt out the huge Hall & Oates hit, Maneater. (Videos below is cued up for your viewing pleasure).

Meanwhile, LeBron James gives a heartfelt and passionate performance of the '80s classic, Maniac.

