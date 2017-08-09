The world needs a duet starring John Cena and Shaquille O'Neal and the world is going to get it.

In a teaser for Apple Music's new weekly, Carpool Karaoke: The Series, we see the WWE superstar and NBA Hall of Famer team up to belt out the huge Hall & Oates hit, Maneater. (Videos below is cued up for your viewing pleasure).

​

Meanwhile, LeBron James gives a heartfelt and passionate performance of the '80s classic, Maniac.