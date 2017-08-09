The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes and SoundCloud.

1. There are very few things in the world today that only cost $1. Apparently, Major League ballplayers are one of them. The Rangers sold relief pitcher Ernesto Frieri to the Mariners last night for the grand total of one whole dollar. Even though he only appeared in six games for Texas this season, allowing four earned runs in six innings, and was sent down to Triple-A on July 7, we can't imagine Frieri's confidence is super high right now after getting dealt for the cost of a pack of gum, but at least Frieri isn't Braves infielder, Johan Camargo.

Unreal...Johan Camargo injures his knee while running out onto the field pic.twitter.com/YVu286vvG6 — Braves Hot Takes (@ATLBravesTakes) August 8, 2017

2. NBC host/weatherman, Al Roker, threw a truly terrible first pitch before last night's Rangers-Mets game.

3. Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton made one of the best catches you'll ever see yesterday.

4. The debut episode of HBO's Hard Knocks, which aired last night, is posted on the Buccaneers website for free if you'd like to watch.

5. Excellent job here by Cavs forward Iman Shumpert, who does his best Chaz impersonation while reenacting a scene from Wedding Crashers.

One of my fav movie scenes EVER! Enjoy! A post shared by Iman Shumpert (@imanshumpert) on Aug 9, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

6. Anybody wanna play pick up with the best basketball player in the world?

Man I need some run!! Where y'all hooping at?? Off season please hurry up and end, I have basketball Jones!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 9, 2017

7. Tough break for Kesha.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Chris Jericho made his WWE debut on this date in 1999. Known back then as Y2J, Jericho interrupted the Rock and two created one of the most memorable moments in Monday Night Raw history.