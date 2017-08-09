Extra Mustard

Which Team Is Being Backed The Most By Bettors To Win This Year's Super Bowl?

Raiders sign Derek Carr to five-year, $125 million extension
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

The Patriots are currently +350 to win the Super Bowl. That means, if you wager $100 on New England to win it all, you'd get a $350 payout. The team with the next best odds are the Packers are +750.  

However, bettors are going for value when putting their money on a team to win Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.

According to the Las Vegas Super Book, the Raiders, with the addition of running back Marshawn Lynch, have become the public's darling team.

Oakland is +1000 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season.

The Raiders won 12 games last season, but quarterback David Carr was injured in Week 16 and the team had to start Connor Cook in its wild-card game against the Texans, which they lost, 27-14.

