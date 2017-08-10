Chandler Parsons Seems Like A Terrible Person To Sit Next To On A Flight
With all the money Blake Griffin makes, the next time he flies with Chandler Parsons, the Clippers star should just buy a whole row of seats for himself so he has some peace and quiet.
Sure, this looks staged, but Parsons pulled out every trick in the book to annoy Griffin during a flight on Thursday.
There was the lean-over-the-seat-and-open-the-window move.
There was the take-all-the-pamphlets-from-the-seat-and-throw-them-on-the-floor move.
There was the slap-Blake's-iPhone-from-his-hand-move.
There was the take-your-smelly-sneakers-off-and-put-them-next-to-Blake move.
And finally, the dip-your-hand-in-Blake's-water-and-rub-it-on-him move.
Thoughts & prayers to @blakegriffin32 on having to fly with @ChandlerParsons. pic.twitter.com/x3rwBEIiF4— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 10, 2017
Parsons is very lucky he wasn't flying Delta.