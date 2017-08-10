Jamaal Wilkes: How challenging will it be for Warriors to repeat?

The NBA announced the nationally televised games for the first week of the season and the Christmas Day schedule Thursday, and the league's scariest team announced part of its schedule in the most adorable way imaginable.

The Warriors got a group of rescue puppies and some stuffed toys to show fans who they take on in the NBA's opening week and on Christmas Day.

Our furry friends at @RocketDogRescue agreed to help us unveil a few key games for the 2017-18 season ￼👀🐶🗓 pic.twitter.com/bb8HgSEc6M — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) August 10, 2017

Another trip to NOLA coming up 🎭 pic.twitter.com/LDj6jvCaU3 — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) August 10, 2017

The complete 2017-18 regular season schedule is coming 🔜🏀🗓️ pic.twitter.com/Bst9O5yhgJ — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) August 10, 2017

Clearly some cool graphics were not enough for the defending champs.