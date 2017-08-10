Extra Mustard

EA Sports Is Going To Ruin NBA Live 18 by Putting First Take and Stephen A. Smith in It

Jon Tayler
2 hours ago

Today in "Things No One Asked For But Will Be Getting Anyway": EA Sports' "NBA Live 18" will feature ESPN sports-shouting show First Take in it to provide tailored hot takes and debate about your virtual player's existence. And that means that it will officially be impossible to escape Stephen A. Smith even in a completely make-believe realm.

Yes, for reasons no one at all understands, this year's edition of NBA Live will feature Smith and First Take co-host Max Kellerman dishing on all the happenings in the game's Career Mode. In other words, your created player—the one you built and who is, in essence, your virtual avatar—will be subject to the same pointless, hypocritical and downright bizarre rants, word salads and takes that Stephen A. unleashes about real NBA stars every single day on ESPN.

Hopefully these segments can be skipped, and hopefully the game's designers found a way to recreate this moment in virtual reality.

"NBA Live 18" (featuring cover boy James Harden) and Stephen A. Smith's yawps from the void will be available for purchase this December.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters