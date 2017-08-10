Extra Mustard

Richie Gilboy Lives Up To His Billing With Massive Home Run

Jimmy Traina
Ladies and gentlemen, tip your cap to Richie Gilboy.

The youngster who plays for Maine came out of the gates in an aggressive manner before Thursday's Little League World Series game against Vermont by wonderfully announcing that he takes "big daddy hacks."

Gilboy wasn't kidding, either, because in the second inning he launched a monstrous home run to center field.

And that's how you win over America.

