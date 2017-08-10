Ladies and gentlemen, tip your cap to Richie Gilboy.

The youngster who plays for Maine came out of the gates in an aggressive manner before Thursday's Little League World Series game against Vermont by wonderfully announcing that he takes "big daddy hacks."

BIG DADDY HACKS A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Aug 10, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Gilboy wasn't kidding, either, because in the second inning he launched a monstrous home run to center field.

Big boy Richie Gilboy absolutely crushes homer at little league world series pic.twitter.com/NwqDDcK833 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 10, 2017

And that's how you win over America.