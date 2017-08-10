The cat that ran onto the field during Wednesday's night's Cardinals-Royals game has gone missing, the team announced.

Cardinals fans went wild for the cat and it quickly adopted the nickname #RallyCat because after it graced the field, catcher Yadier Molina hit a grand slam in the sixth inning.

A member of the Busch Stadum grounds crew was able to pick up the cat but had his finger bitten in the process. He set the cat aside by the Stan Musial statue so that he could receive medical attention. KSDK reported that the Humane Society of Missouri was able to get a hold of the cat but the organization said they did not have the cat.

The Cardinals issued the following statement:

"As everyone observed during last night's game, Lucas Hackmann, a member of our grounds crew, secured the stray cat in the outfield and exited the playing surface at the left field gate and walked up towards the main concourse at Gate 3. He then let the cat down outside of Gat 3 near the Stan Musial statue and went immediately to first aid to attend to his scratch and bite injuries. At that point, as out ushers tried to contain the cat, a fan grabbed it and claimed it was hers. As she left the ballpark, our security team caught up with her and asked her some questions. She then abruptly left with the cat. We understand from media accounts that the woman intended to take it home and care for it but lost track of it in City Garden. We are hopeful someone will find the cat and contact us so we can properly care for it. Our grounds crew is working on developing a stray animal protocol to ensure the safety of both crew and animal should this happen again. In the meantime, the Cardinals are looking to scratch and claw their way back to the top of the division standings."