Thursday's Hot Clicks: Sana Lantana; Ranking Steve Spurrier's most badass insults

Andy Gray
an hour ago

Former Buccaneers star (and shirtless college football coach) Steve Spurrier was speaking at the Independence Bowl Kickoff Luncheon in Shreveport when someone asked him about the importance of recruiting. Spurrier, ever the opportunist, used the question as a chance to take a shot at LSU by saying, "You can have good ballplayers and still not win football games—all you LSU fans know about that.” Where does this rank among Spurrier's best insults? Find out here.

Rally Cat is St. Louis' new sports hero

The Cardinals were trailing the Royals 5-4 in the sixth inning of a random August baseball game Wednesday night when a hero emerged from our of nowhere. That hero was a small, pesky cat who fought with a ballboy on his way off the field. Play resumed and Yadier Molina hit a grand slam that sparked the Cards to victory. Now the team has a new mascot and the ballboy is in the midst of his 15 minutes of fame.

One reason to call off an engagement

Carl Crawford realized his fiancee would get half his money if they divorced, so he did what any rational person would do and ended the whole relationship.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Sana Lantana: Lovely Lady of the Day
Sana Lantana was born in Russia, has lived all throughout Europe and will be appearing on the November 2017 cover of Playboy Italy. Those are impressive qualifications. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Could Paul George join Golden State?

It's not as crazy as you'd think.

Ranking all 165 Pink Floyd songs

These type of lists are obviously subjective but Fearless is only No. 79. Really?

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Our good friends at ARNOLD Worldwide teamed up with the New England Revolution on the team's first-ever brand campaign. In the two ads, the Revolution sent out British redcoats to mess with modern New Englanders by enforcing old colonial acts. The reactions are pretty hilarious. The first video is embedded in the video section at the bottom of the column and the second can be found here. To celebrate this new ad campaign, I have three Revolution jerseys to give away. I'll send to the 100th, 200th and 300th to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) the two former college quarterbacks (one from USC, the other Notre Dame) who got into a minor Twitter spat earlier this week. The answer was in yesterday's Clicks. Please make the subject line "New England Revolution."

Steven Adams shaves his mustache

This will make you hungry

Odds & Ends

I say it every week, but if you like wrestling in any way, you need to read Justin Barrasso's weekly news and notes column ...​ SI's preseason college football Top 25 is out ... Congrats to Darren Rovell for winning a mascot race at a minor league game ... Ranking the mascots of Canadian sports teams (Leo the Lion deserved better) ... Shaq and John Cena make a great vocal tagteam ... This goes way above and beyond when it comes to sportsmanship ... The best sports psychology quotes of all time ... NSFW photoshopped book titles are so much better than the real thing ... ​Moscow Mules could be slowly poisoning you ... This is not how you invite someone to a baby's christening ceremony.

Surprise college scholarship videos are the best

This guy wrote a Conor McGregor song and it's pretty damn catchy

Perfection

Testing Mark Richt's sandwich theory

1:32 | eats
Testing Mark Richt's Sandwich Theory

New England Revolution Hat Act

Great moments in rap news bloopers

Fearless

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

