The Cardinals were trailing the Royals 5-4 in the sixth inning, and then the Rally Cat appeared.

So the cat has to be named Yadi now, right? #RallyCat pic.twitter.com/ZVf33Hsm4Q — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 10, 2017

After the appearance of the cat, catcher Yadier Molina went on to hit a go-ahead grand slam that gave St. Louis an 8-5 advantage at home.

The Cardinals then retired the Royals in order in the top of the seventh inning.