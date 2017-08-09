MLB

Watch: Rally Cat Appears Before Molina Grand Slam Gives Cardinals 8-5 Lead

The Cardinals were trailing the Royals 5-4 in the sixth inning, and then the Rally Cat appeared.

After the appearance of the cat, catcher Yadier Molina went on to hit a go-ahead grand slam that gave St. Louis an 8-5 advantage at home.

The Cardinals then retired the Royals in order in the top of the seventh inning.

