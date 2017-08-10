Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: Watch Tim Tebow Give A Kid A Thrill And Then Hit A Home Run

1:04 | MLB
Tim Tebow Insists Baseball Remains Top Priority
1. Everyone has an opinion on Tim Tebow. And they're always strong opinions. No matter how you feel about the guy, you can't deny that 1) he has a flair for the dramatic and 2) he is genuinly a good guy and what he shows us is not an act. That leads us to what took place on July 29. 

As reported by the Tampa Bay Times, a young fan named Seth Bosch, who has high-functioning autism, wanted to say to the Mets minor leaguer while he was in the on-deck circle awaiting his at-bat. Bosch made his way down to the railing and made his presence known to the former NFL quarterback. Tebow didn't ignore the kid or "focus" on his upcoming plate appearance. He walked over to Bosch and shook his hand. That brought the young man to tears, but the special moment did not end there. Tebow then homered. And all of this was captured by Seth's mom (who also posted several pictures). The meeting and handshake happens at the eight-minute mark and the home run at the seven-minute mark.

2The Rams and Chargers held a joint practice yesterday and a couple of good fights broke out. Roman Reigns would be proud of the spear unleashed by Chargers wideout, Keenan Allen.

3. Michael Vick's wife withheld sex from him for a week after he ridiculously said Colin Kaepernick needs to cut his hair. 

4. Angels players work NBA uniforms for their trip to Seattle yesterday. Mike Trout made Joel Embiid very proud.

5Cardinals quarterback, Carson Palmer, was born on Dec. 27, 1979. Cardinals quarterback coach and former Jaguar, Byron Leftwich, was born on Jan. 4, 1980. 

6. I'm all in on the Major League Baseball jerseys featuring players' nicknames on the back, which will be work the weekend of Aug. 25-27. You can get the full rundown for each team here. The best ones, in my opinion: Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer = "Blue Eye." Mariners infielder Kyle Seager = "Corey's Brother." Astros outfiedler Jake Marisnick = "Big Fudge." A's catcher Josh Phegley ​= "PTBNL." Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna = "No Panic."

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: With SummerSlam around the corner, let's look back at Shawn Michaels doing a truly wonderful Hulk Hogan impersonation on "The Larry King Show" before their SummerSlam match in 2005.

