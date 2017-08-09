MLB

Here Are All The Nicknames On Jerseys For Players Weekend

Ten Years After No. 756, Opinions on Barry Bonds Have Completely Shifted
All 30 MLB teams have released all their respective player nicknames for Players Weekend jerseys.

The league and players association announced that players will be allowed to use nicknames on the back of alternate jersey designs, which were inspired by youth-league uniforms. The players' hats and socks will also be specially designed for the event.

"The journey from youth leagues to Major League Baseball is one that players don't take alone," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "Major League players have been supported by family members, coaches and organizations that helped them develop their unique skills and overcome challenges to reach the highest level of the sport. These games will allow the players to thank those who were important in their lives while showcasing their personality in a fun way that fits baseball's community-driven focus."

756, 10 years later: What to Make of Barry Bonds Now

The New York Yankees will feature names on the back of their jerseys for the first time.

Here are all of the nicknames released by each MLB team:

Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off after the games and will benefit the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.

