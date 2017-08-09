Here Are All The Nicknames On Jerseys For Players Weekend
All 30 MLB teams have released all their respective player nicknames for Players Weekend jerseys.
The league and players association announced that players will be allowed to use nicknames on the back of alternate jersey designs, which were inspired by youth-league uniforms. The players' hats and socks will also be specially designed for the event.
"The journey from youth leagues to Major League Baseball is one that players don't take alone," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "Major League players have been supported by family members, coaches and organizations that helped them develop their unique skills and overcome challenges to reach the highest level of the sport. These games will allow the players to thank those who were important in their lives while showcasing their personality in a fun way that fits baseball's community-driven focus."
The New York Yankees will feature names on the back of their jerseys for the first time.
Here are all of the nicknames released by each MLB team:
We're excited to officially release our nicknames for #PlayersWeekend on August 25-27!— Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 9, 2017
Check them all out: https://t.co/ohguGzvKuy pic.twitter.com/wlLrbB5dyy
Some familiar...— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 9, 2017
Crush
Beef
Some that might be new to you...
Pappo
Mr. Miami
Odachowski#PlayersWeekend Nicknames https://t.co/Ov416p0YMF pic.twitter.com/0KpAiSdDvD
Just a bunch of big kids.— Phillies (@Phillies) August 9, 2017
Introducing: Our #PlayersWeekend jerseys!https://t.co/QAPhb62rn1 pic.twitter.com/QPp2Uc66u3
Who wore it best? #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/6vT50IrXYg— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 9, 2017
The #Braves will be showing some style for Players Weekend! https://t.co/RWBEXitNpL pic.twitter.com/xXVcVaUTrL— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 9, 2017
Tuve— Houston Astros (@astros) August 9, 2017
Bill
Snap Dragon 1 & 2
Red Dawg
Just some of the nicknames we'll be sporting for #PlayersWeekend August 25-27: https://t.co/b4LqQjJ8KB pic.twitter.com/fENH7R1Rs8
Big Maple. Boomstick. Don't You Know.— Mariners (@Mariners) August 9, 2017
The nicknames come out for #PlayersWeekend, Aug 25-27. https://t.co/nNG5hO15Wd pic.twitter.com/COXwNiM0gO
Here's a list of all of our guys' chosen nicknames for #PlayersWeekend.— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 9, 2017
Should be fun! https://t.co/yeE4vNjb9C pic.twitter.com/iAWfXDqIOo
Introducing the Players Weekend (Aug. 25-27) nickname jerseys! https://t.co/DHgKM5tHFZ pic.twitter.com/M16phnpWGN— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 9, 2017
The #WhiteSox will wear special nickname uniforms for the inaugural Players Weekend from Aug. 25-27. pic.twitter.com/UQN9V8X7QA— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 9, 2017
Recognize any of these names?— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 9, 2017
Introducing the nicknames our guys will rep August 25-27 for #PlayersWeekend: https://t.co/npMIyu5G9P pic.twitter.com/nDOUwmNOm9
We got nicknames! 👀#PlayersWeekend details: https://t.co/5n3xOfdbA8 pic.twitter.com/jloQcUKSqi— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 9, 2017
Players will get to wear nicknames on the jersey backs & use uniquely colored/designed spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, sleeves & bats. pic.twitter.com/XEuvtUbcli— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 9, 2017
We've got our favorites, what are yours?— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 9, 2017
Check out jerseys for this month's #PlayersWeekend ➡️ https://t.co/SZ41kydajZ pic.twitter.com/ShgGyNrdtp
Which #PlayersWeekend nickname is your favorite? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eDDz2W4euF— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 9, 2017
Which Reds #PlayersWeekend jersey nickname is your favorite?— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 9, 2017
📰 https://t.co/DdxcoL96ok pic.twitter.com/oArGfpaS0J
Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off after the games and will benefit the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.