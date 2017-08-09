Ten Years After No. 756, Opinions on Barry Bonds Have Completely Shifted

All 30 MLB teams have released all their respective player nicknames for Players Weekend jerseys.

The league and players association announced that players will be allowed to use nicknames on the back of alternate jersey designs, which were inspired by youth-league uniforms. The players' hats and socks will also be specially designed for the event.

"The journey from youth leagues to Major League Baseball is one that players don't take alone," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "Major League players have been supported by family members, coaches and organizations that helped them develop their unique skills and overcome challenges to reach the highest level of the sport. These games will allow the players to thank those who were important in their lives while showcasing their personality in a fun way that fits baseball's community-driven focus."

The New York Yankees will feature names on the back of their jerseys for the first time.

Here are all of the nicknames released by each MLB team:

We're excited to officially release our nicknames for #PlayersWeekend on August 25-27!



Check them all out: https://t.co/ohguGzvKuy pic.twitter.com/wlLrbB5dyy — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 9, 2017

Some familiar...

Crush

Beef



Some that might be new to you...

Pappo

Mr. Miami

Odachowski#PlayersWeekend Nicknames https://t.co/Ov416p0YMF pic.twitter.com/0KpAiSdDvD — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 9, 2017

Tuve

Bill

Snap Dragon 1 & 2

Red Dawg



Just some of the nicknames we'll be sporting for #PlayersWeekend August 25-27: https://t.co/b4LqQjJ8KB pic.twitter.com/fENH7R1Rs8 — Houston Astros (@astros) August 9, 2017

Here's a list of all of our guys' chosen nicknames for #PlayersWeekend.



Should be fun! https://t.co/yeE4vNjb9C pic.twitter.com/iAWfXDqIOo — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 9, 2017

The #WhiteSox will wear special nickname uniforms for the inaugural Players Weekend from Aug. 25-27. pic.twitter.com/UQN9V8X7QA — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 9, 2017

Recognize any of these names?



Introducing the nicknames our guys will rep August 25-27 for #PlayersWeekend: https://t.co/npMIyu5G9P pic.twitter.com/nDOUwmNOm9 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 9, 2017

Players will get to wear nicknames on the jersey backs & use uniquely colored/designed spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, sleeves & bats. pic.twitter.com/XEuvtUbcli — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 9, 2017

We've got our favorites, what are yours?



Check out jerseys for this month's #PlayersWeekend ➡️ https://t.co/SZ41kydajZ pic.twitter.com/ShgGyNrdtp — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 9, 2017

Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off after the games and will benefit the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.