Extra Mustard

FC Dallas Tried to Roast Ezekiel Elliott With a Classless Tweet

0:54 | NFL
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Suspended Six Games for Domestic Violence
Daniel Rapaport
27 minutes ago

FC Dallas tried to roast Ezekiel Elliott with a classless tweet that was deleted shortly thereafter, and it's a terrible look for the MLS franchise. 

Elliott was suspended for six games for multiple domestic violence incidents on Friday. 

I am of course in no way defending Elliott's actions—domestic violence is indefensible in any case—on the contrary, it's ridiculous to make light of a situation like this.

If you're running FC Dallas' Twitter account, what are you doing? It's not funny and it's not going to sell any more tickets. It's just terrible judgment.  

 

