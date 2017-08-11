Dwayne Johnson has a lot of nicknames.

Of course, there's "The Rock." There's also, "The People's Champion," "The Great One," "The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment" and "The Brahma Bull."

That last one was so special to Johnson, who saw himself as a bull, that he had a Brahma Bull tattooed on his rather large right arm many years ago.

Follow Follow SI Wrestling on Facebook

However, as The Rock evolved from WWE Superstar to Motion Picture Star, he felt that it was time for the Brahma Bull to get updated. So, Johnson recently underwent 22 hours of tattooing to have the ink changed to reflect his own growth.

From Johnson's caption: "Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles - I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned.

To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress. The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you'll find the life, energy, power and you'll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe."

We can deal with The Rock getting rid of the Brahma Bull, but he better not even think about retiring The People's Eyebrow.