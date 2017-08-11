Saturday Night Live is not always funny, but Kenan Thompson usually is.

So, “Kenan Thompson impersonates LaVar Ball” should have been an attractive headline for you, the reader.

Thompson did just that on SNL’s Weekend Update (which apparently runs on Thursdays now?) and bodied the impression, nailing the amusing things about LaVar’s large personality that has generally angered the internet for the last six months.

Whether you love or hate LaVar, it’s worth a watch.

Not gonna lie, I laughed at “Super Target.”