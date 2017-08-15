Aaron Judge has cooled off considerably since winning the Home Run Derby, but his win in the event became official on Tuesday when WWE superstars awarded him a championship belt.

Braun Strowman, Big Cass and Alexa Bliss, all in New York for Sunday's SummerSlam event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, made a visit to Yankee Stadium to meet Judge and hand him a shiny new title.

Champions deserve championship belts. WWE stars stopped by to award Aaron his belt for the HR Derby. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/45CKoLvLAl — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 15, 2017

More importantly for the Yankees, with the team struggling over the past several weeks, they may have found the help their lineup needs.