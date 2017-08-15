Extra Mustard

Aaron Judge Is Now A WWE Champion

0:42 | MLB
Aaron Judge wins 2017 Home Run Derby and makes it look easy
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

Aaron Judge has cooled off considerably since winning the Home Run Derby, but his win in the event became official on Tuesday when WWE superstars awarded him a championship belt.

Braun Strowman, Big Cass and Alexa Bliss, all in New York for Sunday's SummerSlam event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, made a visit to Yankee Stadium to meet Judge and hand him a shiny new title.

More importantly for the Yankees, with the team struggling over the past several weeks, they may have found the help their lineup needs.

