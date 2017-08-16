Everyone is tired of the LeBron James-Kyrie Irving saga, but we have a very good piece of Internetting that we must share with you.

A very smart and creative individual remade Eminem's 2000 hit, Stan and turned it into an explainer of the fractured Kyrie Irving-LeBron James relationship.

A sampling of the opening lyrics:

LeBron is mad, I'm wondering why

I asked for a trade at all

I scored 40 in the Finals

But I can't please LeBron

And even if I could, I'm not Chris Paul

With the picture on a boat.

The song only gets better from there with a solid mentioning of LeBron's habit of using social media to send messages.

YouTube

We urge the creator of the video to take a bow. Well done.