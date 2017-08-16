Eminem's "Stan" Gets Transformed Into a Tale About LeBron James And Kyrie Irving
Everyone is tired of the LeBron James-Kyrie Irving saga, but we have a very good piece of Internetting that we must share with you.
A very smart and creative individual remade Eminem's 2000 hit, Stan and turned it into an explainer of the fractured Kyrie Irving-LeBron James relationship.
A sampling of the opening lyrics:
LeBron is mad, I'm wondering why
I asked for a trade at all
I scored 40 in the Finals
But I can't please LeBron
And even if I could, I'm not Chris Paul
With the picture on a boat.
The song only gets better from there with a solid mentioning of LeBron's habit of using social media to send messages.
We urge the creator of the video to take a bow. Well done.