Tom Brady Helps Father Make His Son's Dream Happen

Tom Brady provides you with today's feel-good moment, straight from Patriots camp.

The legendary quarterback took some time after practice Thursday to visit with 11-year-old fan, Gabe Lester, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2011.

Lester, who came from West Virginia to watch New England practice after under going chemotherapy earlier in the morning, was greeted by his favorite player, who signed a jersey and hat for the young boy. Brady also offered some inspirational words to Lester and his father.

