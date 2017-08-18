Kevin Durant said Thursday that if the Warriors are invited to the White House, he'll be skipping the ceremony because he "doesn't respect who's in office right now."

This seemed to bother former ESPN reporter, Britt McHenry, who was among the company's 300 layoffs in April, because she took to Twitter to offer her opinion on K.D.'s possible snub.

I don't respect that you joined a super team to win an NBA title. But I still watched 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/28C3t8oEbJ — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) August 18, 2017

If issue (fairly) is divisiveness in the USA, then use celebrity & platform to come together. Great leaders meet, not shun invitations to WH — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) August 18, 2017

While Durant could've responded by explaining that it's the President who has caused the divisiveness and that it's the President who has no interest in coming together with anyone and that Durant is a basketball player, not a world leader, he went for a much more, um, basic reply.

boo hoo. Sad story.....keep tellin me more 😴 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 18, 2017

McHenry, still not realizing that it's the President who should be doing things for unity and it's the President who should be inspiring the country, not an NBA player, responded again to Durant.

Ok let's discuss how a successful man such as yourself can show unity meeting w/ WH just 20 min from PG County. Your presence can inspire https://t.co/nAcZfeJt07 — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) August 18, 2017

This time, though, Durant did not reply. If he decides to, however, we recommend his just send McHenry a link to the President's press conference from this past Tuesday.