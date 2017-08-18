Extra Mustard

Pedro Martinez Comes Out of Retirement to Pitch in Charity Game

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Eight years after his last MLB game, Pedro Martinez looks as fresh as ever. 

Martinez took the mound on Thursday in the annual Oldtime Baseball Game to benefit ALS research and pitched two innings of spotless ball. It should come as no surprise that he fanned the first three batters he faced

Pedro revealed after the game that just being on the mound brought back every instinct from his playing days. He even peered over his shoulder to keep a runner on first honest. 

“Once you get to the mound, everything comes back,” Pedro said

Pedro also got an at-bat, but that didn’t go as well so we’ll just ignore it. 

The game was put on to benefit a man named John Martin, a NESN cameraman who has ALS. 

“Whenever you didn’t expect to see a camera, that was John Martin right behind us,” Pedro said. 

