Brock Lesnar Is A Big Favorite In SummerSlam's Fatal-4-Way Main Event
After WrestleMania, SummerSlam is the WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year. It takes place Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Bovada.lv has released betting odds for the full card, and it looks like Brock Lesnar will remain champion after his main event match, even though there has been rampant speculation that he was leaving the WWE. If the lines are to be believed, then Shinsuke Nakamura is expected to become SmackDown's champion, even though he was just in Vince McMahon's doghouse for almost injuring John Cena.
Check out the all the odds below and make sure you read Justin Barrasso's SummerSlam preview before making any recreational wagers on the event.
WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar: -333
Roman Reigns: +280
Samoa Joe: +950
Braun Strowman: +1200
WWE Championship
Jinder Mahal: +300
Shinsuke Nakamura: -500
WWE Raw Women's Championship
Alexa Bliss: +160
Sasha Banks: -220
WWE United States Championship
AJ Styles : -500
Kevin Owens: +300
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
Cesaro & Sheamus: +275
Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins: -450
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The New Day: -180
The Usos: +140
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Akira Tozawa: -140
Neville: EVEN
Singles Match - John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
John Cena: -200
Baron Corbin: +150
Singles Match - Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Randy Orton: +150
Rusev: -200
Singles Match - Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt
Finn Bálor: -800
Bray Wyatt: +425
Singles Match - Big Show vs. Big Cass
Big Show: +350
Big Cass: -600
6 Man Tag Match - The Miz and The Miztourage vs. Jason Jordan and The Hardy Boyz
The Miz and The Miztourage: -140
Jason Jordan and The Hardy Boyz: EVEN