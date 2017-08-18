After WrestleMania, SummerSlam is the WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year. It takes place Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Bovada.lv has released betting odds for the full card, and it looks like Brock Lesnar will remain champion after his main event match, even though there has been rampant speculation that he was leaving the WWE. If the lines are to be believed, then Shinsuke Nakamura is expected to become SmackDown's champion, even though he was just in Vince McMahon's doghouse for almost injuring John Cena.

Check out the all the odds below and make sure you read Justin Barrasso's SummerSlam preview before making any recreational wagers on the event.

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar: -333

Roman Reigns: +280

Samoa Joe: +950

Braun Strowman: +1200

WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal: +300

Shinsuke Nakamura: -500

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss: +160

Sasha Banks: -220

WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles : -500

Kevin Owens: +300

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Cesaro & Sheamus: +275

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins: -450

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The New Day: -180

The Usos: +140

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Akira Tozawa: -140

Neville: EVEN

Singles Match - John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

John Cena: -200

Baron Corbin: +150

Singles Match - Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Randy Orton: +150

Rusev: -200

Singles Match - Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt

Finn Bálor: -800

Bray Wyatt: +425

Singles Match - Big Show vs. Big Cass

Big Show: +350

Big Cass: -600

6 Man Tag Match - The Miz and The Miztourage vs. Jason Jordan and The Hardy Boyz

The Miz and The Miztourage: -140

Jason Jordan and The Hardy Boyz: EVEN