Russell Westbrook Is Writing A Book About Style That Is Getting Published Next Month
Russell Westbrook has a style all of his own. Now, he is writing a book to give the world a glimpse into his creative mind.
Russell Westbrook: Style Divers is selling for $55. According to the website of the book's publisher Rizzoli, "This book is a collection of stylish and inspiring images and text that provide a rare glimpse into Westbrook’s world, revealing how he uses style as a psychological weapon on and off the court and how he has redefined the role of a contemporary athlete turned cultural figure."
👀👀Look who has a book coming out....9/5...check the link to grab a copy! #WestbrookStyleDrivers #whynot 🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/RcjQtEclEb pic.twitter.com/Clpsv1wV0j— Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) August 21, 2017
📚 9/5 @Rizzoli_Books 🤷🏾♂️ #WestbrookStyleDrivers #whynot https://t.co/RcjQtEclEb pic.twitter.com/pfXSdsf53m— Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) August 21, 2017
I'm not quite sure how The Brodie's style is a "psychological weapon," but since he just averaged a triple-double for an entire season, I'm going to take his word for it.
Earlier this summer, the 2016-17 NBA MVP was named Sports Illustrated's most fashionable athlete of the year.
Is The New York Times Best Sellers List the next honor awaiting Russ?