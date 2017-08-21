Total Eclipse Of The Park: How Minor League Baseball Teams Are Celebrating
Quickly
- As people gather across the country to witness the first total eclipse in the United States in 99 years, several minor league teams have unique promotions in mind.
A version of this story appears in the Aug. 14 issue of SPORTS ILLUSTRATED. To subscribe to the magazine, click here.
Today the entire continental U.S. will witness a rare solar eclipse, and those in the 70-mile-wide "path of totality" will enjoy the even rarer sight of the moon fully blocking out the sun for about 2½ minutes. Here's how a handful of minor league ballparks are planning to host the nation's first total eclipse in 99 years.
TIME: How to watch the solar eclipse
Hillsboro Hops vs. Salem-Keizer Volcanoes
TIME: 9:35 a.m.
PROMOTION: Eclipse delay after the first inning
Gary Southshore Railcats vs. Lincoln Saltdogs
TIME: Noon
PROMOTION: Black Out Bundle (hot dog, chips and soda) included
West Michigan White Caps vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods
TIME: 10:35 a.m.
PROMOTION: Teams will wear sun- and moon-themed jerseys
Iowa Cubs vs. Nashville Sounds
TIME: 4:05 p.m.
PROMOTION: Pregame eclipse viewing party
Rome Braves vs. Columbia Fireflies
TIME: 1:05 p.m.
PROMOTION: Free eclipse viewing glasses; pregame science, technology and math festival for kids
Augusta GreenJackets vs. Charleston Riverdogs
TIME: 4:05 p.m.
PROMOTION: NASA members on site for pregame festivities