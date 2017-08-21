Extra Mustard

Total Eclipse Of The Park: How Minor League Baseball Teams Are Celebrating

Quickly

  • As people gather across the country to witness the first total eclipse in the United States in 99 years, several minor league teams have unique promotions in mind.

A version of this story appears in the Aug. 14 issue of SPORTS ILLUSTRATED. To subscribe to the magazine, click here.

Today the entire continental U.S. will witness a rare solar eclipse, and those in the 70-mile-wide "path of totality" will enjoy the even rarer sight of the moon fully blocking out the sun for about 2½ minutes. Here's how a handful of minor league ballparks are planning to host the nation's first total eclipse in 99 years.

TIME: How to watch the solar eclipse

Hillsboro Hops vs. Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

TIME: 9:35 a.m.

PROMOTION: Eclipse delay after the first inning

Gary Southshore Railcats vs. Lincoln Saltdogs

TIME: Noon

PROMOTION: Black Out Bundle (hot dog, chips and soda) included

West Michigan White Caps vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods

TIME: 10:35 a.m.

PROMOTION: Teams will wear sun- and moon-themed jerseys

Iowa Cubs vs. Nashville Sounds

TIME: 4:05 p.m.

PROMOTION: Pregame eclipse viewing party

Rome Braves vs. Columbia Fireflies

TIME: 1:05 p.m.

PROMOTION: Free eclipse viewing glasses; pregame science, technology and math festival for kids

Augusta GreenJackets vs. Charleston Riverdogs

TIME: 4:05 p.m.

PROMOTION: NASA members on site for pregame festivities

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters