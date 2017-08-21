A version of this story appears in the Aug. 14 issue of SPORTS ILLUSTRATED. To subscribe to the magazine, click here.

Today the entire continental U.S. will witness a rare solar eclipse, and those in the 70-mile-wide "path of totality" will enjoy the even rarer sight of the moon fully blocking out the sun for about 2½ minutes. Here's how a handful of minor league ballparks are planning to host the nation's first total eclipse in 99 years.

TIME: How to watch the solar eclipse

Hillsboro Hops vs. Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

TIME: 9:35 a.m.

PROMOTION: Eclipse delay after the first inning

Gary Southshore Railcats vs. Lincoln Saltdogs

TIME: Noon

PROMOTION: Black Out Bundle (hot dog, chips and soda) included

West Michigan White Caps vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods

TIME: 10:35 a.m.

PROMOTION: Teams will wear sun- and moon-themed jerseys

Iowa Cubs vs. Nashville Sounds

TIME: 4:05 p.m.

PROMOTION: Pregame eclipse viewing party

Rome Braves vs. Columbia Fireflies

TIME: 1:05 p.m.

PROMOTION: Free eclipse viewing glasses; pregame science, technology and math festival for kids

Augusta GreenJackets vs. Charleston Riverdogs

TIME: 4:05 p.m.

PROMOTION: NASA members on site for pregame festivities