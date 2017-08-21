Extra Mustard

Athletes React To Total Solar Eclipse On Twitter

Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

People all around the country took a few moments out of their day to look into the sky and watch as the moon moved between the sun and the earth. It is the first continent-wide eclipse visible only in the United States since 1776.

On February 26, 1976, the United States saw a total solar eclipse when it passed the Pacific Northwest.

It is estimated that about 300 million people will be able to see the total solar eclipse on Monday afternoon.

Here's how athletes reacted on Twitter:

Watching the eclipse with my wonderful wife land in Seattle. 20 minutes to totality.

A post shared by Rick Barry (@rick24barry) on

The next total solar eclipse that will be visible in the United States is projected to take place on April 8, 2024 and will be visible in Dallas, Little Rock, Indianapolis, Cleveland and New York. The next total eclipse to go coast-to-coast will take place in 2045. Athletes will most likely be using another social media platform to express their reactions.

