Tony Romo Welcomes Jones Romo To The World

Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

Tony Romo is no longer a member of the Dallas Cowboys, but it seems he'll be tied to the organization forever.

The new CBS analyst and his wife, Candice Crawford, just welcomed their third child -- Jones McCoy Romo -- into the world. 

Jones. The baby's first name is Jones. Is this a tribute to Jerry, who employed Romo from 2005 to 2016? If it, we're sure Jerry will brag about it soon enough.

Congrats to Tony and Candice on their new addition.

