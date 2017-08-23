Tony Romo is no longer a member of the Dallas Cowboys, but it seems he'll be tied to the organization forever.

The new CBS analyst and his wife, Candice Crawford, just welcomed their third child -- Jones McCoy Romo -- into the world.

Welcomed our third boy Jones Mccoy Romo into the world today! Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Almost have my basketball team built pic.twitter.com/nO0DFXQKZK — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) August 23, 2017

Jones. The baby's first name is Jones. Is this a tribute to Jerry, who employed Romo from 2005 to 2016? If it, we're sure Jerry will brag about it soon enough.

Congrats to Tony and Candice on their new addition.