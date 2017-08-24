The Most Star-Studded AAU Program Ever Had LeBron and Chris Paul on the Same Page
Chris Paul just shared my favorite throwback Thursday photo in a long, long time.
Twenty years ago, when CP3 was just 5'1", his AAU team made the U12 national championships. Also in that tournament: 5'7" LeBron James. What’s even more impressive is that Paul and James’s teams happened to be on the same page of the program. What are the odds of that?
I can’t be certain, but I believe this is LeBron right here.
And this looks like Paul.
Also, how cool is it that both guys are still wearing the jersey numbers they wore on those teams?