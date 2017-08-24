Why Kyrie Irving Trade Was the Best Thing That Could Happen to LeBron

Chris Paul just shared my favorite throwback Thursday photo in a long, long time.

Twenty years ago, when CP3 was just 5'1", his AAU team made the U12 national championships. Also in that tournament: 5'7" LeBron James. What’s even more impressive is that Paul and James’s teams happened to be on the same page of the program. What are the odds of that?

#tbt @kingjames wayyyyyyyy back! #AAU #12u A post shared by Chris Paul (@cp3) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

I can’t be certain, but I believe this is LeBron right here.

Chris Paul/Instagram

And this looks like Paul.

Also, how cool is it that both guys are still wearing the jersey numbers they wore on those teams?