The Most Star-Studded AAU Program Ever Had LeBron and Chris Paul on the Same Page

Chris Paul just shared my favorite throwback Thursday photo in a long, long time. 

Twenty years ago, when CP3 was just 5'1", his AAU team made the U12 national championships. Also in that tournament: 5'7" LeBron James. What’s even more impressive is that Paul and James’s teams happened to be on the same page of the program. What are the odds of that? 

#tbt @kingjames wayyyyyyyy back! #AAU #12u

A post shared by Chris Paul (@cp3) on

I can’t be certain, but I believe this is LeBron right here. 

Chris Paul/Instagram

And this looks like Paul. 

Also, how cool is it that both guys are still wearing the jersey numbers they wore on those teams?

