Extra Mustard

Okay, What Exactly Is Going On in This Crazy Zlatan Ibrahimovic Tweet?

Jon Tayler
2 hours ago

Earlier today, Manchester United announced that striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Swedish international and guy who looks like the main villain's top henchman in every Jean-Claude Van Damme movie, would be returning to Old Trafford for the 2017–18 Premier League season. Zlatan also put out a notice that he was back with the Red Devils, though his way of breaking the news was a little more ... well, out there.

Most athletes wouldn't announce their team or really any news using a Frank Frazetta-esque illustration of themselves dressed as Jesus, but Zlatan is far from "most athletes." This is a man who has described himself as "perfect" and "a Ferrari," crapped on David Beckham for his bad taste in music, trash-talked the entire country of Denmark after knocking them out of qualification for Euro 2016, and referred to himself during an interview as God. Suffice to say that Zlatan has some lofty ideas on who he is (and understandably; I mean, look at this absurd bicycle kick goal from a friendly against England.)

But what makes this tweet so strange is how hard to understand it is. Ostensibly, the caption indicates that Zlatan-as-Jesus and the (oddly ripped) devil are doing a clasped bro handshake, ala Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers in Predator. But why do they look more like they're arm wrestling? Why does the devil look so angry to be grasping Zlatan's hand? Are they making a deal? If so, that would seem to suggest that Zlatan views Manchester United as a necessary evil—not exactly the nicest way to say you're coming back. Or is this an indication that the devil and Zlatan are friends? But if so, why is Zlatan dressed like a velvet painting of Jesus? Why wouldn't he also be a devil? Is this something about how only by defeating the devil can Zlatan return to the Red Devils?

Anyway, if you have any thoughts on what exactly Zlatan is going for in this tweet, let me know.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters