Earlier today, Manchester United announced that striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Swedish international and guy who looks like the main villain's top henchman in every Jean-Claude Van Damme movie, would be returning to Old Trafford for the 2017–18 Premier League season. Zlatan also put out a notice that he was back with the Red Devils, though his way of breaking the news was a little more ... well, out there.

Most athletes wouldn't announce their team or really any news using a Frank Frazetta-esque illustration of themselves dressed as Jesus, but Zlatan is far from "most athletes." This is a man who has described himself as "perfect" and "a Ferrari," crapped on David Beckham for his bad taste in music, trash-talked the entire country of Denmark after knocking them out of qualification for Euro 2016, and referred to himself during an interview as God. Suffice to say that Zlatan has some lofty ideas on who he is (and understandably; I mean, look at this absurd bicycle kick goal from a friendly against England.)

But what makes this tweet so strange is how hard to understand it is. Ostensibly, the caption indicates that Zlatan-as-Jesus and the (oddly ripped) devil are doing a clasped bro handshake, ala Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers in Predator. But why do they look more like they're arm wrestling? Why does the devil look so angry to be grasping Zlatan's hand? Are they making a deal? If so, that would seem to suggest that Zlatan views Manchester United as a necessary evil—not exactly the nicest way to say you're coming back. Or is this an indication that the devil and Zlatan are friends? But if so, why is Zlatan dressed like a velvet painting of Jesus? Why wouldn't he also be a devil? Is this something about how only by defeating the devil can Zlatan return to the Red Devils?

Anyway, if you have any thoughts on what exactly Zlatan is going for in this tweet, let me know.