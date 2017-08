These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

There is love, and then there is obsession, and then there is being an NFL player and commissioning custom cleats bearing the likenesses of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

This is what Buccaneers defensive lineman George Johnson did.

Special cleats for the fight tomorrow #mayweathermcgregor who do you got? A post shared by George H. Johnson Jr. (@_geojohns) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

​If you can’t go to the fight, warming up for your game in these beauties is the next-best thing. Right?

That said, they are a little scary.