McGregor-Mayweather Fight Brings Out All Sorts of Celebrities

Mayweather-McGregor: Fighting Greats Predict the Match
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight is the biggest sporting event of the year, by far, and it’s attracting the sort of star-studded crowd you might expect. 

TMZ reported last week that LeBron James, Drake, Diddy, Denzel Washington and Charlize Theron would be among those in the crowd. Those are the big names but there are a bunch of other smaller names on hand to see the spectacle. 

J.R. Smith

🌍👩‍👧‍👧

A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on

WWE’s Enzo Amore

💰

A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on

Robert Kraft, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

We’ll keep updating this post as the celebs arrive at the arena. 

Isaiah Thomas is also expected to be in the house, which is interesting given the news that his trade to the Cavaliers is now on the rocks

