McGregor-Mayweather Fight Brings Out All Sorts of Celebrities
The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight is the biggest sporting event of the year, by far, and it’s attracting the sort of star-studded crowd you might expect.
TMZ reported last week that LeBron James, Drake, Diddy, Denzel Washington and Charlize Theron would be among those in the crowd. Those are the big names but there are a bunch of other smaller names on hand to see the spectacle.
J.R. Smith
WWE’s Enzo Amore
Robert Kraft, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
Vegas bound.. Kiss the ring. #Patriots #UFC #5rings #AirKraft #RobertKraft @Patriots pic.twitter.com/XB8nLMHsb6— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) August 26, 2017
We’ll keep updating this post as the celebs arrive at the arena.
Isaiah Thomas is also expected to be in the house, which is interesting given the news that his trade to the Cavaliers is now on the rocks.