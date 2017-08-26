The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight is the biggest sporting event of the year, by far, and it’s attracting the sort of star-studded crowd you might expect.

TMZ reported last week that LeBron James, Drake, Diddy, Denzel Washington and Charlize Theron would be among those in the crowd. Those are the big names but there are a bunch of other smaller names on hand to see the spectacle.

J.R. Smith

WWE’s Enzo Amore

Robert Kraft, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Isaiah Thomas is also expected to be in the house, which is interesting given the news that his trade to the Cavaliers is now on the rocks.