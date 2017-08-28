Extra Mustard

Fan Wants Showtime To Pay For Mayweather-McGregor Streaming Problems

2:11 | Boxing
Mayweather-McGregor: Unorthodox Fight Gives Fans Their Money's Worth
Jimmy Traina
29 minutes ago

Not-so-fast on that whole pivot to streaming thing.

A Portland man who had problems streaming Saturday's Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, wants Showtime to pay for his hardship.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a class action lawsuit was brought against the network that very night by Zack Bartel. The complaint, filed by attorney Michael Fuller in Oregon federal court, is a doozy, too, since they allege that Showtime knew it couldn't handle the bandwidth to stream the fight to all who ordered it.

"On August 26, 2017 at 6pm PST, like thousands of other fight fans across the county, plaintiff turned on defendant’s app in anticipation to watch the Mayweather fight. To his extreme disappointment and frustration, plaintiff (and thousands of other consumers) quickly learned that defendant’s system was defective and unable to stream the Mayweather fight in HD. Instead of being a 'witness to history' as defendant had promised, the only thing plaintiff witnessed was grainy video, error screens, buffer events, and stalls. Instead of being upfront with consumers about its new, untested, underpowered service, defendant caused likelihood of confusion and misunderstanding as to the source and quality of the HD video consumers would see on fight night. Defendant intentionally misrepresented the quality and grade of video consumers would see using its app, and knowingly failed to disclose that its system was defective with respect to the amount of bandwidth available, and that defendant’s service would materially fail to conform to the quality of HD video defendant promised."

Even though the fight cost $99.99, the complaint is seeking actually damages or $200 for each member of the suit, whichever is greater.

The start of the Mayweather-McGregor match was delayed due to issues Showtime was having and the network issued a statement saying they had scattered outages and apologized.

