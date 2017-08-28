Extra Mustard

The Jets Are Quite Literally Bringing "Armagedon" to New York This Season

Jon Tayler
an hour ago

Most NFL transactions in late August aren't worth noting or writing about, given how they usually involve roster flotsam being jettisoned or swapped like so many unwanted baseball cards. But that's not the case when a team literally brings about Armageddon.

You read that correctly: The Jets signed a dude named Armagedon [sic] Draughn, apparently leaning into the belief that 2017 is going to be the end of the world. I just hope that, being a safety named Armagedon, the dude hits like hell. And who knows, maybe he'll be a revelation for the Jets.

No word on whether New York plans on signing Pestilence, Famine, War and Death to fill out the rest of the defense.

