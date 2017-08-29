Extra Mustard

Watch: Young Nationals Fan Prefers Easily Solving a Rubik's Cube to Live Baseball

Jon Tayler
20 minutes ago

I get it: Baseball is a boring game sometimes. There's a lot of empty space. There's time to kill between innings. Pitchers take forever between pitches. I understand if you need some entertainment to get you through the dead periods. But if you're going to bring something to do, maybe you should make sure it's something that'll last more than 15 seconds? That's not the case for this young Nationals fan, who whiled away those nothing moments by completely wrecking a Rubik's Cube on a speed run.

Someday, young one, you'll come to appreciate all those free minutes when you don't have to do anything. Until then, you may want to consider investing in something a little more time consuming than a Rubik's Cube.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters