I get it: Baseball is a boring game sometimes. There's a lot of empty space. There's time to kill between innings. Pitchers take forever between pitches. I understand if you need some entertainment to get you through the dead periods. But if you're going to bring something to do, maybe you should make sure it's something that'll last more than 15 seconds? That's not the case for this young Nationals fan, who whiled away those nothing moments by completely wrecking a Rubik's Cube on a speed run.

Millennials are so into baseball they spend the game doing Rubik's cube time trials pic.twitter.com/96n7tos4NJ — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) August 28, 2017

Someday, young one, you'll come to appreciate all those free minutes when you don't have to do anything. Until then, you may want to consider investing in something a little more time consuming than a Rubik's Cube.