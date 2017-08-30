Brent Musburger called games for CBS from 1973 to 1990 and then for ESPN from 1990 to 2017. The man has learned a thing or two over those 44 years behind the microphone.

Appearing on SI.com's Off The Board podcast with Jimmy Traina, Musburger was asked for his thoughts on Tony Romo joining CBS' No. 1 NFL broadcast crew, alongside play-by-play man, Jim Nantz despite having no experience in the booth.

Musburger, who now hosts a daily radio show, My Guys In The Dessert, on SiriusXM channel 204, made it clear that things won't be easy for the former Cowboys quarterback.

"I don’t have any insight, but I have to tell you, I wish him well, I hope he’s ready for what’s gonna come. It is very very difficult," said Musburger."

"I’m gonna take you back to John Madden. John Madden, and if you talked to him today, he will tell you that the best thing that happened to him, was after appearing with me on the NFL Today a couple of times, the CBS people put him on games. But he did not go with Pat Summerall immediately. Summerall was working with Tom Brookshire and Madden was paired with Gary Bender. And Gary Bender, is one of the most giving broadcasters ever, just a really really nice man. John Madden would not have been John Madden without that education process being around Gary Bender.

And, so, in that regard, I wish Tony all the luck in the world because he’s moving into that high-profile spot. And when you start at the top, you only have one way to go. I like him, I like how he handled being replaced by Dak Prescott. I thought he was classy with his comments and everything. I wish him well, but I’m gonna warn him, it’s not gonna be easy and probably the best thing that he can for a year is to stay away from social media."

Musburger also handicapped the Week 1 lines in the NFL as well as some team win total over/unders, discussed his worse gambling loss, revealed which prop bet he enjoys playing and talked about the Twitter trying to figure out which team "he was on" when he called college football games for ESPN.

