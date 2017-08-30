Extra Mustard

Watch: Nick Kyrgios Drops Huge F-bomb at US Open, Gets Caught, Denies He Said It

Jon Tayler
40 minutes ago

It wasn't the most fun day for Nick Kyrgios at the US Open. The 22-year-old Australian was booed during warmups before today's contest, lost his first-round matchup to countrymate John Millman in four sets and, according to most observers, battled through a shoulder injury the whole time. Hence, it's easy to understand why, after one particularly fraught moment, the irascible Kyrgios lost his temper and dropped a big old F-bomb on the court—much to the displeasure of the linesman.

What's great is that, despite screaming an expletive you could probably hear in every part of Queens, Kyrgios tries to play it off like he didn't say anything, then dismisses his bad language as "irrelevant." Unlike his curse, his protest fell on deaf ears: Kyrgios was awarded a code violation for his rough words, one that would eventually cost him a point after he smashed his racket after dropping the third set to Millman. And, in one final indignity:

Better luck next year, Nick.

