Victor Oladipo has had quite the summer. First, the Thunder shipped him to the Pacers in a deal that brought Paul George to Oklahoma City, and now he has released his debut single "Song For You," a cover of Donny Hathaway's original.

I'm not much of a music critic, so I'll spare you my lackluster review (though I will tell you that I prefer Hathaway's rendition). Here's what I do know—Oladipo can definitely sing, and that's no surprise to anyone who has been following him for the past couple years.

Oladipo is far from the first NBA player to make a foray into music, but most players typically try their hand and rapping rather than the R&B sound Oladipo is going for. Lonzo Ball released a pretty decent track earlier this summer, while Dame Lillard remains the best rapper in the NBA.

What would really be hot is a track with Lillard rapping and Oladipo on the hook.