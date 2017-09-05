These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Terrell Owens was known for his touchdown celebrations during his 15-year NFL career.

Now he can take those moves to a real dance floor on television.

Owens will be on the newest season of "Dancing With the Stars" and will be partnered with Cheryl Burke.

Burke was Emmitt Smith's dance partner when he won the title in a previous season.

Owens, 43, recently said that it is a "joke" that he isn't playing in the league.

The 25th season of Dancing With the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.