Extra Mustard

T.O. to Appear on 'Dancing With the Stars'

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Terrell Owens was known for his touchdown celebrations during his 15-year NFL career. 

Now he can take those moves to a real dance floor on television. 

Owens will be on the newest season of "Dancing With the Stars" and will be partnered with Cheryl Burke.

Burke was Emmitt Smith's dance partner when he won the title in a previous season.

Owens, 43, recently said that it is a "joke" that he isn't playing in the league.

The 25th season of Dancing With the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters