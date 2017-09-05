T.O. to Appear on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Terrell Owens was known for his touchdown celebrations during his 15-year NFL career.
Now he can take those moves to a real dance floor on television.
Owens will be on the newest season of "Dancing With the Stars" and will be partnered with Cheryl Burke.
Burke was Emmitt Smith's dance partner when he won the title in a previous season.
T.O.! Legendary wide receiver @terrellowens joins @CherylBurke this season on #DWTS! 🏈#DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/wfu0WhCo7D— Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 5, 2017
Owens, 43, recently said that it is a "joke" that he isn't playing in the league.
The 25th season of Dancing With the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.