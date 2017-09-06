Ladies and gentlemen, start training your beer muscles. The 2017 Samuel Adams National Stein Hoisting competition is here, and the winners are going to SI's Sportperson of the Year Gala in New York City.

Stein Hoisting, if you don't know, is a traditional Bavarian strength contest in which competitors hold a full one-liter beer stein in front of their bodies with a straight arm, parallel to the ground. The last person holding the pose is declared the winner. Deryk Lindsey currently holds the US national record (19 minutes, 15 seconds), though the average is 3-5 minutes for men, 1-2 minutes per women.

This year, Samual Adams has partnered with Sports Illustrated on the quest to award “America’s Stein Hoister of the Year". The top five male and female Stein Hoisting times nationally will win a trip for two to compete in the finals in Boston on Oct. 27. The final hoist will determine the winners - one male and one female - who will reign as "America's Stein Hoister of the Year" and win the Grand Prize of a trip for two to SI’s Sportsperson of the Year Gala in December, where they will rub elbows (and tired arms) with fellow athletes.

So get to the gym, start working on those arms and you could be the winner!