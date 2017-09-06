The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

1. Another day, another new low for FS1. In a desperate plea for any and all attention he could get to his very low-rated television show, Jason Whitlock tweeted this yesterday.

Great to have Kap stop by the studio today. pic.twitter.com/2UPuyCdWdK — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 6, 2017

The person "impersonating" Kaepernick with a raised fist is Christopher Reid -- aka Kid from Kid 'n Play. Naturally, Whitlock is getting ripped to shreds on Twitter for posting the image. Just check the responses under his tweet.

Actor Don Cheadle even weighed in.

Fkk is up with dude?! https://t.co/TxIOpE6cEW — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) September 6, 2017

One notable critic was Whitlock's FS1 colleague, Shannon Sharpe.

I'm going to address it with head of Fox sports/FS1 . This is UNACCEPTABLE https://t.co/YNzHmSoD5l — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 6, 2017

I totally denounce his skit. Hopefully we can discuss tomorrow https://t.co/a8qWh0aTYJ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 6, 2017

We appreciate Sharpe having the guts to call out a co-worker and publicly say that the garbage on his own network was unacceptable. We just hope he doesn't turn this into an opportunity to get publicity for this FS1 show. If so, he's just playing Whitlock's game.

I'm playing Whitlock's game, too, but it honestly doesn't matter if we ignore him or post this. None of you are watching his show anyway.

2. Whitlock seems to think Kaepernick's desire for equality and fair treatment is disingenuous, so we wonder how he'll spin this story from Seahawks defensive end, Michael Bennett.

3. You have less than 48 hours to make your wagers on NFL over/unders for the 2017 season. I always do well with these, so here's some free advice out of the goodness of my heart. Normally, I like to play five or six of these, but I loved the board this season. Would love to hear your thoughts on my picks and yours, so hit me up on Twitter and let me know what you think of my picks and tell me yours.

Panthers over 9: I'm not sure I'm more excited about a player this season than rookie running back Christian McCaffrey. Carolina and Cam Newton are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2016, and McCaffrey will help them do so.

Packers over 10: This has all the makings of a monster season for Aaron Rodgers. Martellus Bennett will be a big addition for Rodgers, who loves throwing to his tight ends. Plus six games against the Bears, Lions and Vikings will help.

Rams over 5.5: This is all about Jared Goff. Even though Aaron Donald is still holding out, the defense should be excellent with Wade Phillips now in as defensive coordinator. They added Sammy Watkins and most importantly, lost Jeff Fisher. I have a strong hunch new head coach Sean McVay will get the most out of running back Todd Gurley and help Goff develop.

Raiders over 9.5: It's hard to predict how Marshawn Lynch will perform after sitting out a year, but I think he'll be refreshed and help balace out Oakland's offense.

Buccaneers over 8.5: This is the trendy pick, but I still like it. The addition of DeSean Jackson will be huge. It's time for Jameis Winston to go to the next level and I think he will.

Ravens under 8: Where is the offensive talent on this team?

Bears under 5.5: Mike Glennon is not the answer.

Colts under 7.5: I might have taken this number even if Andrew Luck was healthy, but with his status totally up in the air, this seems like an easy play. A 34-year-old Frank Gore and Scott Tolzien leading the offense is downright ugly. And their defense is putrid. This might be the No. 1 lock of the season.

Jets under 3.5: Speaking of ugly, this team has no chance whatsoever to win four games. And you'd think they be rebuilding considering the lack of talent, but the Jets being the Jets are starting 38-year-old Josh McCown at quarterback. Good grief.

Seahawks under 11: I'm not high on Eddie Lacy, even with the weight loss. They've won 10 games in back to back seasons, but I don't seem them making the leap to 12 this year.

3. Sports talk radio sure does get awkward when one partner has to announce that the other partner isn't on the air that day because he just got arrested, as was this case this morning with WFAN's Boomer Esiason and Craig Carton.

Boomer announces that Craig has been arrested and is not under the weather.#StillAFan pic.twitter.com/cQzcFP5Sgq — Mike (@NTLTreasures) September 6, 2017

4. The New York tabloids were very subdued in their coverage of the Red Sox using an Apple Watch to cheat.

5. Great job by the NFL Network's Good Morning Football unearthing this clip last week of an old report from 1988 on this crazy new phenomenon called Fantasy Football.

Incredible footage from @NFLFilms.



The origins of fantasy football unearthed 😂⬇️



📺 | @gmfb pic.twitter.com/Tq7zTaqhpV — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 31, 2017

6. There is now a Change.org petition requesting that Brock Osweiler donate all the money he "robbed from the Houston Texans" to the flood relief efforts.

7. You may recall that last month, I had author James Andrew Miller on my podcast to discuss his upcoming podcast series, Origins, that was going to feature six-episodes dedicated to all things Curb Your Enthusiasm. That day has come and the podcast has launched. I can't recommend it enough.

Launch Day for Origins podcast. Chapter 1: #CurbYourEnthusiasm Had a blast doing it. You can download here: https://t.co/mjPlKCLyOf Thx — jamesmiller (@JimMiller) September 6, 2017

