Extra Mustard

JFK Airport Opens First Lounge for Animals and Three Irish Horses Were the First Visitors

0:44 | College Football
#DearAndy: The classic question--fight ducks or horses?
Lucy Elder
2 hours ago

High-flying horses have been welcomed into the world’s only exclusive private animal airport lounge for the first time.

The three Irish sport horses — Sandy, Jackson and Polly — were the first horses to enjoy the luxury facilities at the ARK at New York’s JFK airport this weekend.

The trio, who were travelling with Peden Bloodstock, arrived from Belgium on Friday (1 September) and were released from their three-day quarantine at the center on Monday.The privately-owned reception terminal and quarantine has released videos of the trio passing through the disinfectant hoof dip and enjoying a post-flight munch on hay.

The state-of-the-art facility cost $65 million and guests have so far included turtles, a pot-bellied pig and goats as well as dogs, cats and now horses.

The ARK provides essential resting stalls in a spacious, modern environment” for equine travelers.

It also hosts a full veterinary clinic, blood laboratory and a pet boarding and grooming facility.

“Our goal is to create a more efficient and safe process by reducing the need for additional travel and offering trained animal care staff immediately pre- and post-flight,” said company founder and chairman John J Cuticelli Jr.

While riders may enjoy a browse of duty-free and a pre-flight passport panic, horses traveling through the ARK’s “departure lounges” can enjoy a more restful experience.

Equine travelers can expect the appropriate food, water and care while their travel documents are processed.

There are climate-controlled stables, with bedding and natural light, and the building is designed to allow planes to taxi directly to its loading docks.

Talk about traveling in style…

This story first appeared in horseandhound.com.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters