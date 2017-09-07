High-flying horses have been welcomed into the world’s only exclusive private animal airport lounge for the first time.

The three Irish sport horses — Sandy, Jackson and Polly — were the first horses to enjoy the luxury facilities at the ARK at New York’s JFK airport this weekend.

The trio, who were travelling with Peden Bloodstock, arrived from Belgium on Friday (1 September) and were released from their three-day quarantine at the center on Monday.The privately-owned reception terminal and quarantine has released videos of the trio passing through the disinfectant hoof dip and enjoying a post-flight munch on hay.

​

The state-of-the-art facility cost $65 million and guests have so far included turtles, a pot-bellied pig and goats as well as dogs, cats and now horses.

The ARK provides “essential resting stalls in a spacious, modern environment” for equine travelers.

It also hosts a full veterinary clinic, blood laboratory and a pet boarding and grooming facility.

“Our goal is to create a more efficient and safe process by reducing the need for additional travel and offering trained animal care staff immediately pre- and post-flight,” said company founder and chairman John J Cuticelli Jr.

While riders may enjoy a browse of duty-free and a pre-flight passport panic, horses traveling through the ARK’s “departure lounges” can enjoy a more restful experience.

Equine travelers can expect the appropriate food, water and care while their travel documents are processed.

There are climate-controlled stables, with bedding and natural light, and the building is designed to allow planes to taxi directly to its loading docks.

Talk about traveling in style…

This story first appeared in horseandhound.com.