The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

We're going to try something on Mondays during the NFL season. Since column is called Traina Thoughts, I'm going to give you 20 NFL thoughts each and every Monday. Here is the Week 1 roundup.

1. The highlight of the day was Falcons tight end Austin Hooper stiffing arming his way to a touchdown against the Bears.

Austin Hooper just did this to Quintin Demps on his way to an 88-yard TD pic.twitter.com/3YhFtgVjjQ — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 10, 2017

2. Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley had the catch of the day.

3. I knew after 10 minutes that Tony Romo was a very good analyst. Many people agreed.

Ridiculously early observation: Tony Romo, calling Raiders-Titans, is pretty good. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 10, 2017

4. The NFL loosened the celebration rules, but there weren't any outstanding celebrations. Very disappointing.

5. Yes, Al Michaels did manage to mention the Giants-Cowboys game going under the total of 46.

Al Michaels gambling reference alert: "Under would be the key word," he said moments ago. Total was 46.5 pts, no more hints. #NYGvsDAL #SNF — TheGamblingQB (@TheGamblingQB) September 11, 2017

6. Unders went 9-2 yesterday.

7. This was the coolest photo of the day.

mood in dallas pic.twitter.com/APq9VFauLo — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 11, 2017

8. Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch made his return known to the Titans defense.

9. How utterly atrocious were the refs in the Seahawks-Packers game? If you're a Seattle fan, you have every right to be livid today. The block-in-the-back penalty and then the ejection for punching both didn't happen on a touchdown return. Just a pathetic job by the refs.

10. The Niners faithful must not have much faith in Brian Hoyer, because nobody watched the second half of their game against the Panthers.

Second half kickoff pic.twitter.com/sEQgbtfJIq — Ann Killion (@annkillion) September 10, 2017

11. I'm gave you three picks in Traina Thoughts on Friday. I'm 2-0 with the Saints +3 tonight.

12. Unless they shock the world by doing something crazy like winning the AFC, how can the Texans bring back head coach Bill O'Brien next season after he completely botched his quarterback situation for a second year in a row?

13. This is an insane stat that shows how durable Browns offensive lineman, Joe Thomas, has been throughout his career. It also shows how mentally tough Thomas has to be to suffer through all that losing.

.@joethomas73 is 4 snaps away from 10,000 consecutive snaps — believed to be longest in NFL history



Stats & Facts » https://t.co/Loh64t1F4l pic.twitter.com/gnAl8FAg3w — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 10, 2017

14. Ben Roethlisberger showed some impressive WWE skills during a minor skirmish yesterday, much to the delight of Antonio Brown

hey that's my quarterback 😂 pic.twitter.com/bSx73wS8fJ — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 10, 2017

15. Blake Bortles was trying to be a good teammate to injured wide receiver, Allen Robinson, but next time, he might want to just try yelling words of encouragement.

Allen Robinson injures left knee, Bortles runs over to show support and... slaps injured knee pic.twitter.com/RTQ4m9F79A — NFL Outsiders (@nfloutsiders) September 10, 2017

16. This is the first time the Jaguars have a winning record since Week 1 of the 2011 season.

17. Cam Newton's Opening Day outfit did not disappoint.

CAMMMMM knows how to make an entrance. pic.twitter.com/GPaMjfTebR — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 10, 2017

18. WWE Superstar and Cleveland native, The Miz, tried to pump up the home crowd yesterday, but the fans didn't seem care.

19. Early look ahead for Week 2 lines I like: Browns +7.5 at Ravens; Patriots -4.5 at Saints; Raiders -13.5 vs. Jets.

20. Colin Kaepernick should have a job in the NFL.