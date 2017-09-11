Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts. Every Single Thing You Need To Know About Week 1 In The NFL

Jimmy Traina
We're going to try something on Mondays during the NFL season. Since column is called Traina Thoughts, I'm going to give you 20 NFL thoughts each and every Monday. Here is the Week 1 roundup.

1. The highlight of the day was Falcons tight end Austin Hooper stiffing arming his way to a touchdown against the Bears.

2. Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley had the catch of the day.

3. I knew after 10 minutes that Tony Romo was a very good analyst. Many people agreed.

4. The NFL loosened the celebration rules, but there weren't any outstanding celebrations. Very disappointing.

5. Yes, Al Michaels did manage to mention the Giants-Cowboys game going under the total of 46.

6. Unders went 9-2 yesterday.

7. This was the coolest photo of the day.

8. Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch made his return known to the Titans defense.

9. How utterly atrocious were the refs in the Seahawks-Packers game? If you're a Seattle fan, you have every right to be livid today. The block-in-the-back penalty and then the ejection for punching both didn't happen on a touchdown return. Just a pathetic job by the refs.

10. The Niners faithful must not have much faith in Brian Hoyer, because nobody watched the second half of their game against the Panthers.

11. I'm gave you three picks in Traina Thoughts on Friday. I'm 2-0 with the Saints +3 tonight.

12. Unless they shock the world by doing something crazy like winning the AFC, how can the Texans bring back head coach Bill O'Brien next season after he completely botched his quarterback situation for a second year in a row?

13. This is an insane stat that shows how durable Browns offensive lineman, Joe Thomas, has been throughout his career. It also shows how mentally tough Thomas has to be to suffer through all that losing.

14. Ben Roethlisberger showed some impressive WWE skills during a minor skirmish yesterday, much to the delight of Antonio Brown

15. Blake Bortles was trying to be a good teammate to injured wide receiver, Allen Robinson, but next time, he might want to just try yelling words of encouragement.

16. This is the first time the Jaguars have a winning record since Week 1 of the 2011 season.

17. Cam Newton's Opening Day outfit did not disappoint.

18. WWE Superstar and Cleveland native, The Miz, tried to pump up the home crowd yesterday, but the fans didn't seem care.

19. Early look ahead for Week 2 lines I like: Browns +7.5 at Ravens; Patriots -4.5 at Saints; Raiders -13.5 vs. Jets.

20. Colin Kaepernick should have a job in the NFL.

