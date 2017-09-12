The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

1. A few thoughts on ESPN's broadcast of Chargers-Broncos last night. Beth Mowins was fine handling play-by-play duties. Unfortunately, she was saddled with an inexperienced analyst who was not ready for the big stage. Rex Ryan, who will be in ESPN's studio for the rest of the season, was totally out of his league calling a game. He often stuttered, constantly said "um," and basically told you exactly what just happened on a play and offered no insight or original analysis. He also had no energy and sounded like it was a chore for him to call the game.

And then there was Sergio Dipp. The sideline reporter battled with Ted Cruz for Twitter supremacy after his now famous sideline report.

Sergio Dipp for every game pic.twitter.com/ZhRJppvEAU — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) September 12, 2017

I was in Dipp's corner after this, I swear. I felt bad for the guy and was hoping Twitter could laugh with him and not at him. Clearly the guy was nervous and at the end of the day, it's just a sideline report. And Twitter did seem to have a good time with the whole thing.

Sergio Dipp walking into ESPN tomorrow pic.twitter.com/s8mY4mPkoL — Don Juanson (@donjuanson34) September 12, 2017

However, good old Sergio made this video early this morning to explain what the past several hours had been like for him and he totally lost me.

Thank you...



And God bless America.🇺🇸✔️ pic.twitter.com/mYXwBNFB6g — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 12, 2017

​

Dramatic much? Memo to Sergio: You are working in sports television. You are not curing cancer or solving world problem. You gotta lighten up, buddy. Twitter wanted to love you. That's a rarity. Embrace that and skip the self-important, gut-wrenching videos.

2. I told you yesterday (and early Sunday on Twitter) that Tony Romo was great calling Sunday's Raiders-Titans game. How great was he? Just sit back, watch this video and prepared to be left in awe.

@tonyromo predicting plays before they happen. Is Romo really Psychic pic.twitter.com/YLAko8Or2R — Rachel Rizzuti (@Rizzuti09) September 11, 2017

3. The Indians are finally starting to get some attention for their insane 19-game winning streak.

Here's how a psychic gambler could've cashed in on Cleveland's torrid stretch.

LET IT RIDE: Betting #Indians to win 18 STRAIGHT - starting with $100 and letting it all ride after each game - would've won over $576,000! pic.twitter.com/aIreaR7NYG — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) September 11, 2017

4. Todd Fraizer hit a three-run home run for the Yankees last night, which gave them a 5-1 lead over the Rays. Cameras then caught his fantastic reaction from a Tampa fan.

I am hyperventilating. This is an ALL TIME thumbs down 👎🏻 pic.twitter.com/UwyJq8dAcE — KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 12, 2017

5. Yankees pitcher Luis Severino is afraid of a praying mantis.

"The name's Mantis, Mantis Toboggan, M.D." A post shared by YES Network (@yesnetwork) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

6. Larry David was on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. As usual, he was hilarious.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Back in 1992, the WWF gave us a Ric Flair-Randy Savage feud with the crux of the storyline being that Flair was with Elizabeth before Savage. Here's Flair taunting Savage about that as only he could.