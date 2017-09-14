Extra Mustard

Irish Greyhound Racing Champion Tests Positive for Cocaine

More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Chris Chavez
37 minutes ago

The Irish Greyhound Board announced that Clonbrien Hero, an Irish greyhound dog, tested positive for traces of benzolecgonine, which is the main metabolite of cocaine.

Clonbrien Hero had traces of the substance on three occasions between June 24 and July 22. One of the tests came after the dog won the Irish Laurels final at a race in Cork.

The dog's trainer, Graham Holland, claims that the dog ingested cocaine accidentally.

‘If you know you are going to be tested when you win a race, you are not going to administer cocaine to a greyhound," he told The Times. "I’ve been training greyhounds for over 30 years and now I’m accused of doping them."

The board has decided to withhold £26,000 in prize money from the dog. It will not be allowed to compete until it can pass a test without any traces of the banned substance.

