Australian Man Honors Stillborn Son by Running Marathon with Empty Stroller

An Australian man honored his stillborn son at a recent marathon by running all 26.2 miles while pushing a stroller. 

Troy Austin, 37, wrote about his experience running the Sunshine Coast Marathon in Australia in a Facebook post last month after successfully completing the race in 5:19:38. He lost his son, T.G., during a stillborn birth around a year and a half ago, according to Global News

Austin's entire Facebook message is incredibly poignant. Here's how it starts: 

"Hey mate you have lost your kid"

This phrase was a double edged sword, a sentence that was said so innocently at last weekends marathon. 

Take a few minutes to read Austin's entire account—you won't regret it. 

[Global News]

