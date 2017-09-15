An Australian man honored his stillborn son at a recent marathon by running all 26.2 miles while pushing a stroller.

Troy Austin, 37, wrote about his experience running the Sunshine Coast Marathon in Australia in a Facebook post last month after successfully completing the race in 5:19:38. He lost his son, T.G., during a stillborn birth around a year and a half ago, according to Global News.

Austin's entire Facebook message is incredibly poignant. Here's how it starts:

"Hey mate you have lost your kid" This phrase was a double edged sword, a sentence that was said so innocently at last weekends marathon.

Take a few minutes to read Austin's entire account—you won't regret it.

[Global News]