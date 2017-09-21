Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: Lawrence O'Donnell's REALLY Wants People To Stop Hammering

Jimmy Traina
22 minutes ago

1. This is one of those days where sports has to take a back seat to something much more entertaining. MSNBC host, Lawrence O'Donnell, must have an enemy inside the cable news network because somebody leaked this eight-minute video of him behaving very badly during a recent telecast. It seems that during commercial breaks, O'Donnell had several complaints for his staff. These things ranged from anarchy in the control room to someone hammering on the floor above him. The result was several profanity-laced tirades, tense body language and overall hostility. The video is eight-minutes long, but if you are pressed for time, you can fast forward to the four-minute mark when business really picks up. Sit back and enjoy.

Now watch TSN anchor Jay Onrait do a great imitation of O'Donnell.

2. Me and my Extra Mustard colleagues wanted to pay tribute to our favorite things in sports, so check out this feature on our 77 Reasons We Love Sports Right Now.

3. Tom Brady has a new book out which features some bizarre recipes that he uses for his bizarre diet. SI's Ben Eagle and former Lions tight end, Joseph Fauria decided to make and taste Brady's avocado ice cream. I tasted it and it looked and tasted much worse than these guys let on.

4. For some reason, Richard Sherman is all upset because the NFL puts out injury reports ever week. "Maybe somebody should look into that, because I thought we weren't a gambling league and we were against all those things. But our injury report is specifically to make sure the gamblers get their odds right,” said Sherman. Thankfully, the great Brent Musburger set Sherman straight.

5. Jerry Seinfeld appeared on The Rich Eisen Show yesterday and ranted about his hatred of instant replay in baseball and the DH.

6. Bleacher Report has a truly great story about watching an Iowa football game at Iowa's Children Hospital, which is part of the team's stadium.

7. Ric Flair has given People Magazine his first interview since his under going surgery on Aug. 11 and opens up about his alcoholism.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: This is some of the best work every by Bobby "The Brain" Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon.

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

BONUS ITEM: If you're going to watch 49ers-Rams tonight, under 39.5 is the only play.

