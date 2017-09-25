1. There's no way to escape the fact that players taking a knee or sitting out the national anthem, fueled by the Tweeter-In-Chief, was the biggest story of the weekend. If you think players should never kneel during the national anthem, nothing will change your mind. If you think players participating in a peaceful protest is what America is all about it, nothing will change your mind. However, I'm still going to post this video of Bob Costas perfectly breaking down what has happened with this entire issue. I haven't always been the biggest Costas fan, but he couldn't have done a better job summing up patriotism.

Bob Costas NAILED this. Patriotism comes in many forms, but it's been conflated w/ bumper sticker flag waving & "military only." 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2R5z00btfU — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) September 25, 2017

2. "SI SENOR! SI SENOR! SI SENOR!" The Spanish call of Jake Elliott's 61-yard field goal that gave the Eagles a win over the Giants is a must-listen.

3. Bryce Harper and teammate, Jayson Werth, did their best Game of Thrones yesterday.

Say hello to Jon Snow and his DireWolf ghost..Shout out to @brittharppete for the costume and my lovely wife (@kayy.harper) for the make up!🔥#gameofthrones A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Sep 24, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

4. For the "wrestling isn't real" crowd, just looked at what happened to poor Cesaro last night.

Still in awe over @WWECesaro enduring this and still delivering a phenomenal performance. Truly a pro's pro. pic.twitter.com/HbIOAhaJKy — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) September 25, 2017

5. Odell Beckham celebrating a touchdown by pretending to be a urinating dog was an early Christmas gift for the New York City tabloids.

6. Speaking of excitable football players, Oklahoma quarterback, Baker Mayfield, who earlier this season jammed a Sooners flag into the field at Ohio State after coming away with a win there, told some Baylor players before Saturday's game that they forgot "who daddy is" and that he'd have to "spank them." Many of you will be outraged by the lack of sportsmanship. I love the creativity with the trash talk.

7. Tony Romo continued to do stellar work in the CBS booth yesterday, calling the Bengals-Packers game.

Tony Romo sees the blitz Andy Dalton did not... #CINvsGB pic.twitter.com/g8VccCSNt0 — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) September 24, 2017

Tony Romo making sexual massage jokes to Jim Nantz here. #Bengals #Packers pic.twitter.com/iwwXWYKzrX — Steve Frederick (@SportsGuyTweets) September 24, 2017

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: How about a little Iron Shiek on a Monday?

BONUS ITEM: Cowboys -3 tonight against Arizona tonight. Bounce back time for Ezekiel Elliott.