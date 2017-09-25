Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: Bob Costas Just Dropped The Truth On National Anthem Debate

0:57 | NFL
The National Anthem Takes Center Stage Across the NFL
Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

1. There's no way to escape the fact that players taking a knee or sitting out the national anthem, fueled by the Tweeter-In-Chief, was the biggest story of the weekend. If you think players should never kneel during the national anthem, nothing will change your mind. If you think players participating in a peaceful protest is what America is all about it, nothing will change your mind. However, I'm still going  to post this video of Bob Costas perfectly breaking down what has happened with this entire issue. I haven't always been the biggest Costas fan, but he couldn't have done a better job summing up patriotism.

2. "SI SENOR! SI SENOR! SI SENOR!" The Spanish call of Jake Elliott's 61-yard field goal that gave the Eagles a win over the Giants is a must-listen.

3. Bryce Harper and teammate, Jayson Werth, did their best Game of Thrones yesterday.

4. For the "wrestling isn't real" crowd, just looked at what happened to poor Cesaro last night.

5. Odell Beckham celebrating a touchdown by pretending to be a urinating dog was an early Christmas gift for the New York City tabloids.

6. Speaking of excitable football players, Oklahoma quarterback, Baker Mayfield, who earlier this season jammed a Sooners flag into the field at Ohio State after coming away with a win there, told some Baylor players before Saturday's game that they forgot "who daddy is" and that he'd have to "spank them." Many of you will be outraged by the lack of sportsmanship. I love the creativity with the trash talk.

7. Tony Romo continued to do stellar work in the CBS booth yesterday, calling the Bengals-Packers game.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: How about a little Iron Shiek on a Monday?

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

BONUS ITEM: Cowboys -3 tonight against Arizona tonight. Bounce back time for Ezekiel Elliott.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters