1. Here's some fake news for you.

Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

It turns out ratings for Week 3 of the NFL were UP over last season.

With the inclusion of MNF, overnight ratings for Week 3 Sun-Mon NFL games finish up +3% in aggregate. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) September 26, 2017

That tweet above comes from Michael Mulvihill, who works for Fox Sports. As he stated, Week 3 was up three percent over last year. That stat didn't even include the Thursday night Rams-Niners game, which was up 20 percent.

Ratings: NFLN pulled a 6.1 overnight rating for Rams-49ers. There's no easy comp, but it is up 20% over NFLN's total average last season. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) September 22, 2017

It seems all of the national anthem demonstrations that took place around the league Sunday did not sway people from tuning out on Monday, because last night's Cowboys-Cardinals game drew a big number.

No shock here. Cowboys-Cards got 9.3 overnight rating, +63% compared to lowest MNF ever in Week 3 2016 (against 1st Clinton-Trump debate) — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) September 26, 2017

Let's pump the breaks on "the NFL is dying," OK?

2. Here's one more nugget. This one is for the "ESPN is dying" crowd.

Fox News is down 2.3% in is distribution among U.S. households heading into October (compared to same period 2016), same figure as ESPN — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) September 26, 2017

Cord cutting is the issue. Not ESPN's so-called "liberal bias."

3. My colleague, Richard Deitsch, joined me on a bonus episode of "Off The Board" Monday afternoon to discuss how the networks covered the war of words between Donald Trump and the NFL on Sunday, Rex Ryan's revelation about Trump, Bob Costas speaking truth on CNN, how Tony Romo is faring in the booth, what College GameDay in NYC was like, Mike Francesa's future and more. You can listen on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

4. J.R. Smith called out LeBron James for a true violation of friendship.

JR’s not a morning person. A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

5. Cubs shortstop Addison Russell obliterated a fan's nachos last night and ended up covered in cheese.

6. It was a rough night in the sports category on "Jeopardy!" last night.

Some diehard football fans on Jeopardy! tonight pic.twitter.com/xY9PGickz2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 25, 2017

7. Jimmy Kimmel treated us to a new edition of Mean Tweets last night.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today is National Pancake Day. In honor of the occasion, here's a vintage segment involving The Rock, who drops a line about pancakes.

BONUS ITEM: Five days away from the return of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Get excited people.